Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for David Traut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David P. Traut

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David P. Traut Obituary
David P. Traut, age 69, of Hinsdale, IL; loving husband of Rosemary White-Traut, proud and loving father of Jennifer (Lawrence) Traut-Todaro, Michael (Claire) Traut, and Brian (Alia) Traut; eternally cherished grandfather of Dean, Henry, and Elowin; adored brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 3pm to 9pm, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers at the funeral home will be at 9:15am on Thursday, Feb. 21, followed by a procession to St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., La Grange for Mass at 10am. Interment to follow at Bronswood Cemetery. For more information, please call (708)352-6500 or visit www.hjfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now