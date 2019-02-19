|
David P. Traut, age 69, of Hinsdale, IL; loving husband of Rosemary White-Traut, proud and loving father of Jennifer (Lawrence) Traut-Todaro, Michael (Claire) Traut, and Brian (Alia) Traut; eternally cherished grandfather of Dean, Henry, and Elowin; adored brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 3pm to 9pm, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers at the funeral home will be at 9:15am on Thursday, Feb. 21, followed by a procession to St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., La Grange for Mass at 10am. Interment to follow at Bronswood Cemetery. For more information, please call (708)352-6500 or visit www.hjfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019