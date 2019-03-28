Resources More Obituaries for David Palladini Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Palladini

Obituary Condolences Flowers David Palladini, widely renowned artist and illustrator, and regarded as one of country's most recognized astrological art illustrators, passed away on March 13, 2019 after a long illness at his home in Corona Del Mar, California at the age of 72.Some of his most widely held work includes the illustrations from Stephen King's best-selling book, "Eyes of the Dragon", as well as numerous children's books, including the Jane Yolen series. His iconic astrological Aquarian & Palladini Tarot card art decks remain the most frequently preferred tarot card decks worldwide.Born April 1, 1946 at the end of World War II in the war depleted Northern Italian village of Roteglia, Italy, David and his older brother Bill immigrated to the United States with their parents, Aldo and Ada in 1948. They settled in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois where David thrived academically and received a college scholarship to the prestigious Pratt Institute Art School in Brooklyn, New York. He credited the Chicago area as a major influence in developing his passion for art in his youth including the Beautiful detailed Stainglass at St. James Church in Highwood Illinois, and the quiet nature preserve behind the Highland Park public library.At the end of college he accepted the position as the official photographer and cultural olympiad illustrator of the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.During the next 25+ years David lived in New York, City and built an astounding resume and reputation as one of countries finest illustrators of commercial art, as well as fine art, including books, magazines, media, film, and astrology. His works have been displayed at galleries and museums worldwide.He latered moved to the Hamptons, New York, then overseas to Jamaica, and the south of France, where he continued to pursue his lifetime love of art and painting.He returned to the United States in 2003 and settled in Newport Beach, California. He continued to illustrate, paint and authored several books about his travels, and as life as an artist.David is survived by his oldest brother Bill, of Sonoma, California, younger brother Mario from Rolling Hills Estates, California, as well as sisters in law Carol and Maureen, his niece Angela and nephews, Daniel, Doug, Jeff and Michael Palladini.He spent seven of the last 16 years of his life in California with his loving life partner, Dr. Margreta Klaussen.Private services will be held in early May at Pacific View Mausoleum in Corona Del Mar, Ca. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries