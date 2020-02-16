|
Reverend David Parker Jones, 70, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, his books, and his scotch in the early morning hours of February 11, 2020. David was born on March 8, 1949 to Frances (Yahn) and Howard G. Jones in St. Louis, Missouri. David graduated from Mount Lebanon High School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Classics from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, a Master of Divinity from Philadelphia Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary. He also attended the Loyola University of Chicago Rome Center from 1969-1970.
As a young man, David sang in the Billy Graham choir during which time he began to hear a call to the ministry. Around the same time, he was a camp counselor at Sheldon Calvary Camp in Conneaut, Ohio, which is affiliated with the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh. Through the relationships and experiences that came out of this time in his life, David saw the importance of having personal connections with God and with all of those who are in your orbit.
David practiced what he preached and lived out his life in service to others in the name of God. He was an assistant rector of Christ Church North Hills, PA from 1975-1980, rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Penn Hills, PA, from 1980-1986, the Archdeacon of the Diocese of Pittsburgh from 1986-1991, and the rector of St. Paul's Church, Concord, NH, from 1991-2006. After moving to Evanston in 2007, he served as an interim priest at various Episcopal churches in the Diocese of Chicago.
In the late 1970s, a mutual friend introduced David to Fred Rogers at the Pittsburgh Athletic Club. They decided to go out to lunch afterwards, and thus began a beautiful friendship that sustained and inspired David until the end. In a letter dated July 1, 1996, Fred wrote to him, "You remind everyone every time of what is essential -- of what our greatest contribution can be." Much like Fred, David sought first to understand and believed in the goodness of everyone. In everything that he did, he inspired others to want to be the best version of themselves.
David ministered to everyone among him, not just the parishioners in the pews of churches he served. During his time in Concord, he served as the chaplain for the New Hampshire State Senate from 1995-2004, where he was beloved by members of both political parties and to whom he ministered in a myriad of ways. On Jan. 8, 2003 in his remarks to the Senate he said, "In this messy and sometimes heated business of governing, struggle to treat one another, and us, with gentleness, respect and dignity - for how effective you are at that will determine your legacy as much, and probably more, as how you vote here."
David served on countless boards and volunteer organizations, all that nurture and support those who are aged, infirm, or living on the edges of society. A few of those include the Visiting Nurses Association in Concord, NH, St. Leonard's Ministry in Chicago, Connections for the Homeless, and Leadership Evanston.
As a little boy, David dreamed of being a firefighter. That wish came to fruition when he was appointed chaplain of the Evanston Fire Department in 2011. In addition to EFD, he was also one of the chaplains for the Evanston Police Department as well as chaplain for the Wilmette and Winnetka Fire Departments. He relished these roles and the opportunity it afforded him to care for those who care for others. He would listen to the police scanner and when he felt called, he would either go to the scene to provide counsel, or seek out the officers the next day to offer support. They loved him for his gift to connect and meet them right where they are. While we are heartbroken that he is gone from our world, it is so very fitting that his last role in life was the one that he dreamed of as a child.
David was predeceased by his parents and his cousin, Curran Jones, who died in Vietnam. He is survived by so many who loved him: His loving and devoted wife, Heath Howe of Evanston; his daughters, Heidi Crumrine and her husband Tom, of Concord, NH; Becky Bennard and her husband, Jeff, of Richmond, RI; his bonus children, Sophie and Eli Civetta both of Evanston; his brother, Jay Jones and his wife Patsy, of Minneapolis, MN; his in-laws, Claudia Heath and Jack Hollis of Tucson, AZ; his brother-in-law, Wilson Howe and his wife, Dara Sam of Phnom Penh, Cambodia; and his sister-in law, Adrienne Hlavati and her husband, James, of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, all of whom he adored: Amelia, Zoe, and Violet Crumrine and Aria and Finnegan Parker Bennard, for whom he was named just this past June. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. David also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Robbie and Maggie, who snuggled with him until the very end.
A service in celebration of David's life, accompanied by honor guard ceremonies by the Evanston Police and Fire Departments, will be held on Friday, February 21 at 11 am at Church of the Holy Comforter, 222 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth, IL 60043.
The family would like to thank the devoted medical professionals at the Kellogg Cancer Center for their compassion, guidance, and tenacity in loving David during his journey with pancreatic cancer. In particular, we want to thank the Evanston Police and Fire Departments for their support and love showered upon all of us, and especially Heath, during this time of great loss. Fred Rogers sang that, "There are many ways to say I love you." You are doing just that and are making Chap proud with all that you selflessly do for others.
In lieu of flowers, David has requested donations to the Evanston Police and Fire Foundation, St. Leonard's Ministry, or Church of the Holy Comforter.
