Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Alexander Church
Resources
David Patrick Hickey Sr. Obituary
Age 79, U.S. Army Reserve Veteran. Beloved husband of 53 years of Arlene Hickey (nee Colbert). Devoted father of Carolyn (Eugene) Krupinski, Nancy (Arthur) Collias, Mary Beth (Brian) Knoll, and David P. Hickey Jr. Proud grandfather of Eugene, Emma, Nicholas, Jack, Priscilla, Emmett, Brody, and the late Sophia. Loving brother of John "Jack" (Judith) Hickey, and Mary Jane (Eugene) Dunworth. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud owner and President of David P. Hickey & Associates. Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:45 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
