Age 79, U.S. Army Reserve Veteran. Beloved husband of 53 years of Arlene Hickey (nee Colbert). Devoted father of Carolyn (Eugene) Krupinski, Nancy (Arthur) Collias, Mary Beth (Brian) Knoll, and David P. Hickey Jr. Proud grandfather of Eugene, Emma, Nicholas, Jack, Priscilla, Emmett, Brody, and the late Sophia. Loving brother of John "Jack" (Judith) Hickey, and Mary Jane (Eugene) Dunworth. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud owner and President of David P. Hickey & Associates. Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:45 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020