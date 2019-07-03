|
David Paul Braverman, Loving father of Ian Braverman. Devoted son of Shirley and the late Irving Braverman. Dear brother of Michele Latin and the late Susan Braverman. Longtime friend of Mona Benight. Graveside service Friday 1:30PM at Westlawn Cemetery. 7801 West Montrose Avenue, Norridge. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to . . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019