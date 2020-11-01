1/1
David R. Franklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Franklin. October 24, 2020. Age 71 of Grosse Ile, MI and Lisle, IL. Dave worked for the USPS Chicago Bulk Mail Center for 38 years. He retired in 2007.

Loving partner for 20 years of Cheryl Yocum. Dear brother of Joan Mastrodonato and Mike (Virgie) Franklin. Uncle of Phillip (Connie) Mastrodonato and Ryan Franklin; great uncle of John Mastrodonato. Also survived by his Michigan family, Carole (John) Friel, Lara Friel (Ken Brooks), Bryan (Stephanie) Friel and Ryan & Julia Brooks. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved