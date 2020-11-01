David R. Franklin. October 24, 2020. Age 71 of Grosse Ile, MI and Lisle, IL. Dave worked for the USPS Chicago Bulk Mail Center for 38 years. He retired in 2007.
Loving partner for 20 years of Cheryl Yocum. Dear brother of Joan Mastrodonato and Mike (Virgie) Franklin. Uncle of Phillip (Connie) Mastrodonato and Ryan Franklin; great uncle of John Mastrodonato. Also survived by his Michigan family, Carole (John) Friel, Lara Friel (Ken Brooks), Bryan (Stephanie) Friel and Ryan & Julia Brooks. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com