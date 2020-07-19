1/1
David R. McNally
May 23, 1932 – July 9, 2020

David Ralph McNally, born in Evanston, IL on May 23, 1932, died on July 9 after a brief illness, in Reno, NV, with family at his bedside. David was in the Class of 1950 of New Trier East in Winnetka, IL and in Yale's Class of 1954. He served in the Marine Corps in Japan during the Korean War. While working at Bell and Howell in the 1960's, David attended night school to earn an MBA at the University of Chicago. David went on to live in Colorado, Southern California and Las Vegas before settling in his final home in the South Lake Tahoe area. He was a lover of oceans, Great Lakes and mountains. He is survived by his five children and nine grandchildren.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
