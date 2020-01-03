|
|
David R. Mlady, age 57, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Lemont, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born November 23, 1962 in LaGrange, IL. David owned and operated Mlady Commercial Cleaning (formerly Mlady Maintenance) in Naperville, with his wife, Linda, since 1990. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020