David R. Pickell
1950 - 2020
David R. Pickell, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home in Chicago, IL. He was born October 1, 1950 in Canada, was formerly of Elmhurst, IL, living in Chicago for the past 20 years. He was a graduate of Valparaiso University and also the University of Illinois Chicago with his Master's degree.

Dave was a healthcare social worker, working in hospice intake for the elderly and was the founder of Good Samaritan Services in Chicago. He was a member of Christ Church in Chicago and enjoyed visiting with neighbors, golf, reading, writing, and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving is his son, Andy (Heather) Pickell; two grandchildren, Cecilia and Rylan; brother, Orren (Tina) Pickell; nephews and nieces, Matthew (Holly), Eric (Megan) and Lisa Pickell; and former wife, Susan Pickell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Jessie Pickell.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in honor of Dave's 70th birthday. For updated information, please visit, www.lpkell.wixsite.com/davidpickell

Private services are being held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Church of Chicago,1438 E. 57th Street, Chicago, IL 60637. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
