Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Riojas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Riojas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Riojas Obituary
David R. Riojas, beloved father of Alexis, Somer and David; loving son of Emily and the late David Riojas; devoted brother of the late George Riojas; dear former husband of Gloria Navarro. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 PM. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info 708-636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now