David R. Riojas, beloved father of Alexis, Somer and David; loving son of Emily and the late David Riojas; devoted brother of the late George Riojas; dear former husband of Gloria Navarro. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 PM. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info 708-636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 23, 2019