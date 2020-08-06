1/1
David R. Rose
1939 - 2020
David R. Rose of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22nd 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Louise, his children - David Jr. (Laura), Jim (Linda) and Greg (Carrie) - and adored grandchildren Brendan, Andrew, Devin, Annabel, Sophia and Charlotte.

He was born in Indianapolis and received degrees from Wabash College, Northwestern University and was a CPA. In his professional life, he was the Director of Finance and Administration in the Chicago office of Arthur Young & Company and later was the Executive Director at the law firm of Gardner, Carton & Douglas.

Services will be private, and he will be interred in Northbrook, IL at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to Memory Matters (https://mymemorymatters.org/donate), or by mail at PO Box 22330, Hilton Head SC 29925-2330. Full obituary at www.Keithfuneral.com.


Published in PL-North on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
