Dr. David Raden passed away on Friday July 31st, 2020 from his fight with leukemia. He is survived by his eternally loving spouse, Dorthy Raden (née Chacarestos), his two sons Stephen and Daniel Raden, brother Benard Raden, sister-in-law Evelyn Raden, and his nieces and nephew Charlotte Kaufman, Lisa Raden and Tony Raden.
Born in Detroit, he moved with his family to Los Angeles and then eventually to the Rogers Park area of Chicago. He graduated from Northwestern University, and then received his master's degree in sociology from the University of Chicago and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin. He taught generations of social science students at Purdue University Northwest since the late sixties and retired in 2019. His father was an ardent speaker for social justice, and David inherited these concerns. His research areas were racial attitudes and authoritarianism.
Arrangements are being made by the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana. Burial will be at Mt. Mercy Cemetery in Gary, Indiana on August 5, 2020. For more information, please call the funeral home at 219 980-5555. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(https://www.lls.org/
).