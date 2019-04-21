David Redfearn Calhoun, 84, longtime resident of Glenview, passed away on April 17, 2019. Loving husband of 50 years to the late Sally Hanson Calhoun, PhD; devoted father to Douglas (Cathleen) Calhoun and Julie (Brent) Johnson; proud grandfather to Renee and David Calhoun, and Adam, Samuel, and Elliott Johnson. Dear brother to Margery Calhoun, PhD, and the late Donald (Shirley) Calhoun. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Donald Browne Calhoun and the late Katherine Redfearn Calhoun. David was a graduate of Denison University in Ohio, where he studied political science and journalism, and was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. He spent his early career working for World Book Encyclopedia and Martin Marietta on the east coast before returning to Chicago to work as a Managing Editor with Encyclopedia Britannica. He stayed with the company for over 30 years, serving as Lead Editor for the Science Yearbook and the annual Book of the Year. David's natural curiosity of the world was a perfect fit for his career at Britannica. During his time there he had the opportunity and pleasure to collaborate with authors such as Carl Sagan and Stephen Hawking. In retirement, David enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife, Sally, spending time with his grandchildren, reading, watching movies and musicals, and of course following the Chicago Cubs. David was a member of the Glenview Rotary club, volunteered for the , and was a long-time member of the Glenview United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher and in many other capacities. David will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him. Visitation Sunday, April 28, from 11am to 1pm, followed by a service from 1pm to 2pm, at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview (just south of Lake Ave. on west side). Interment will be private at Ridgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Funeral information 847-998-1020. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary