David Robert Shopiro
1952 - 2020
February 5, 1952 - October 22, 2020

A bright light went out when David Shopiro left this world on October 22, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer. David's passionate, exuberant, yet caring nature left a lasting imprint on those whose lives he touched.

David grew up on Chicago's South Side, the son of Florence & Gordon Shopiro, brother to Carolyn Shopiro Davis. He attended the U of C Lab School, then graduated Case Western Reserve later earning his MBA degree from the University of Chicago.

As a restauranteur, originally owning Orly's in Hyde Park, he continued for years pursuing his own creative entrepreneurial spirit within the food service industry. David took great joy in frequently and generously donating meals to those in need within his community.

David was a voracious reader possessing an insatiable intellectual curiosity. His other passions included involvement in politics and an appreciation and love of classical music. David was an avid Cubs and Bulls fan and for many years was a competitive athlete. He was a life-long caring and devoted dog owner and his wonderful sense of humor, combined with his at times irreverent but always playful wit, was relished by all that knew him.

David's enduring love for his only sibling Carolyn was a constant. Their mutual bond was so very remarkable and deeply cherished by both of them. Over the last decade David shared his life with his soul mate, Renee Bass. Together they embraced a fulfilling and very special loving relationship.

Missing David will be very difficult for his entire family (including his brother-in-law, Loren Davis) and for his dear life-long friends. Hopefully in the not too distant future a smile will return to the faces of all those who were so very fortunate to know, to care for, and to remember our dear David.

In David's memory, any donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to ASPCA.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
