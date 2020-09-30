David Robinson, born Howard David Kobernik age 74. Beloved father of Liza Kobernik (Jason Pollack) and Corey Kobernik (Helen Weiss). Doting grandfather of Fae Kobernik (Gavin Farrow), Maisy Kobernik-Pollack and Henry Kobernik-Pollack. Loving brother of Marlene (Dr. Daniel) Lassman and Francine Rovell (Paul Pershin). Former spouse and lifelong friend of Sharon Kobernik. Devoted son of the late Sander and Rose Kobernik. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Friends of Magen David Adom, www.afmda.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com