David S. Blitstein, 82, beloved husband of Alice nee Shapiro for nearly 62 years; loving father of Michael (Debbie) Blitstein, Jodi (Juan) Hernandez and Marty (Judy) Blitstein; cherished Gramps of Haley (Darren), Matthew, Joe, Kiley and Lauren; adored great grandfather of Liam. Chapel service, Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019