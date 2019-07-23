Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
8:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Resources
David S. Newquist age 90, WWII Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of 65 years to Shirley nee Beninghoff; loving father of Mary Kay (Don) Adams, Kevin (Jacquie), Mark (Peggy), Sharon (Mike Bridgehouse), Susan (Joe) Fuller, Diane (Pete) Bean, Tom (Kris), Kim (Bill) Auchstetter and the late Timothy Newquist; dear father-in-law of Kerry Newquist; devoted grandfather of 21; dearest great grandfather of 11; fond brother of Dan (the late Carol), Jerry (Phyllis) and the late Bud (Dorothy) Newquist; cherished uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Thursday 8:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019
