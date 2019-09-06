Home

Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Lemont, IL
David S. Niklewicz

David S. Niklewicz Obituary
David S. Niklewicz, Sept. 2, 2019. Of Lemont, IL. Age 47. Loving father of Hannah, former husband of Tammy. Cherished son of Sandra, Nee Lapka and Mitchell Niklewicz. Fond brother of John(Paula) Niklewicz. Dearest Godfather and uncle of Emily and Julia. David is also survived by dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alex(Irene) Niklewicz and Matthew(Florence) Lapka. David was an alumnus of St. Rita of Cascia High School and Bradley University where he was a brother of the Theta Chi. In lieu of flowers, please keep Dave in your prayers and always remember to give your kid's a hug. Funeral services Saturday 10:30 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.,(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. To St. Alphonsus Church, Lemont, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019
