|
|
David S. Rizzo, 79; beloved husband of Carmen, nee Hernandez; loving father of Marguerite (Christopher) Walgreen and Michael Rizzo, of Rockford, IL; devoted grandfather of Hayden, Charlotte, and Morgan; fond brother of Mario (Mary Alice) Rizzo and Vicki (Charles) Eiden. Also, loving uncle and friend of many.
Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, November 23, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Cornelius Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please send donations for the benefit of his son Michael Rizzo's home, make check payable to Milestone Inc. Address envelope to Milestone Inc. c/co Arles Hendershot, 4060 McFarland Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111, write on check- In memory of David S. Rizzo. are appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019