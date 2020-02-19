Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
David S. Ruder


1929 - 2020
David Sturtevant Ruder, died on February 15, 2020. Ruder is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Julia Ruder San Fratello (Charles San Fratello); sons, David S. Ruder II and John C. Ruder (Kate Ruder); stepchildren, Elizabeth Frankel (Charles Steinhorn) and Rebecca Wilkinson; and grandchildren, Jack and Ashley Ruder, Nathalie San Fratello, Wes and Quinn Ruder, Sarah and Maureen Steinhorn, and Travis and Aurora Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria "Tory" Ruder (Peter Phillips) and sister, Josephine Stone. The visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 1:00 - 5:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park, IL, 60035. For Ruder's complete obituary, visit Kelley & Spalding's website at www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
