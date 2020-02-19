|
|
David Sturtevant Ruder, died on February 15, 2020. Ruder is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Julia Ruder San Fratello (Charles San Fratello); sons, David S. Ruder II and John C. Ruder (Kate Ruder); stepchildren, Elizabeth Frankel (Charles Steinhorn) and Rebecca Wilkinson; and grandchildren, Jack and Ashley Ruder, Nathalie San Fratello, Wes and Quinn Ruder, Sarah and Maureen Steinhorn, and Travis and Aurora Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria "Tory" Ruder (Peter Phillips) and sister, Josephine Stone. The visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 1:00 - 5:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park, IL, 60035. For Ruder's complete obituary, visit Kelley & Spalding's website at www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020