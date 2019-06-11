|
born September 4, 1931, passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2019. David was a Korean war veteran, having served in the US Coast Guard and was a teamster for 39 years in the food service industry. Husband of Judith (nee Newhoff) and the late Barbara Silverman (nee Rothman). Survivors are sons Kenneth (Leslie) and Barry (Stacy), grandchildren Kevin, Brian, Rachel and Mitchell and great grandchildren Ily and Cali. Per his wishes, he has donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Society. Donations in lieu of flowers in his memory can be made to Honor Flight Chicago and the Salvation Army.Services and Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466. for information call 708-747-3700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019