|
|
David S. Soble,76, of Chicago. Always loving husband of Lee Ann Soble; cherished father of Michael (Susan) Soble, Peggy (Brett) Olson and Jeffrey (Michelle) Soble; proud grandfather of Jacob Olson, Carly Olson, Jack Soble and Brandon Soble; caring brother of Carol (Charles) Siegel and the late Alan Soble. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Memorial gifts to the appreciated. Please contact the funeral home for further information at 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020