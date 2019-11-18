Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory
516 S. Washington St.
Naperville, IL
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory
516 S. Washington St.
Naperville, IL
David S. Wielgus, age 59, beloved husband of Julie, nee Egner, dear brother of Dale (Janice); fond uncle and great uncle of many. David was preceded in death by his parents, Marilyn and Stephen Wielgus. Dave worked in human resources for Nicor Gas. He was an avid Chicago sports fan and played baseball and racquetball. He also enjoyed travel including many times to Hawaii. Memorial Visitation Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm until time of Memorial Service 7:00 pm at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the () or the Multiple Sclerosis Society (NationalMSsociety.org). Info 630-355-0264 or www.BeidelmanKunschFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 18, 2019
