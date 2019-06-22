|
David Sacks, 71, beloved husband of Joyce nee Garel for 45 years; loving father of Paulette (Jeremy) Lidskin, Jaimie (Dan) Korelitz and Joshua (Lainie) Sacks; cherished Papa of Maya, Gabriel, Zach, Maya, Liam, Emmett, Kaia, Mila and Lucas; dear brother of Beverly (Merrill) Gassman; many loving relatives and friends. A life long Cubs fan. Graveside service, Sunday 1 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Skokie Chabad Cteen. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 22, 2019