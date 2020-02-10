Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Heller Nature Center
Highland Park, IL
David Shane Tapper Obituary
David Shane Tapper, 29, died February 2, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. He is survived by his loving parents, Joel and Darcie (Burman) Tapper, his adoring sister, Dana, his beloved Newfoundland dog, Chumlee, and the many family members and friends who loved him.

David graduated from Deerfield High School in 2009. He studied Anthropology at the University of Vermont, earning his Bachelor of Arts in 2013.

From guiding tours in Southeast Asia to training sled dogs in Alaska, David led a life of adventure. His free spirit rendered him an avid traveler, spreading his light and contagious laughter around the world.

A memorial service for David will take place at Heller Nature Center in Highland Park, IL on February 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2124 Tennyson Lane in Highland Park.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020
