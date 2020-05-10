Passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, four weeks short of his 100th birthday. Loving husband of Helen (nee Cronin) for over 68 years. Beloved father of David (Sandra) and Craig (Janis). Proud grandfather of Brian, Jeffrey, Lauren, Erin and Craig. Great-Grandfather of Charlie, Abby, Zoey, Ella, Owen, Samantha, Sofia and Nicholas. Son of Emery and Mae Williams. Dave served in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. After the war, he attended Northwestern University before joining Wade Advertising (Chicago) for what was to become a 20-year career culminating as Executive Vice President. From there he joined Vibro/Dynamics (La Grange) as Senior Vice President until his retirement in 1989. Dave was an avid golfer and loved singing. He had a welcoming personality and was always the consummate gentleman. Services were private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.