1/1
David Spector
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Spector, age 88, beloved husband of Carol Spector, nee Fine. Cherished father of Joseph (Ikumi) Spector, Anna (Jim) Woodbury and Rachel Spector. Beloved grandfather of Jarod Woodbury, Brandon Woodbury and Jin Spector. Son of the late Leo Spector and the late Miriam Mazur Spector. Brother of the late Fred Spector, the late Levi Israel Spector and the late Alice Ledwith. During his lifetime, David was a lover of mathematics, science, books, Judaism, social justice and cats. David loved family, and his family will miss him very much. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service Friday is private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund Ben Gurion Way, 30 S. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Interment
live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved