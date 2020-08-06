David Spector, age 88, beloved husband of Carol Spector, nee Fine. Cherished father of Joseph (Ikumi) Spector, Anna (Jim) Woodbury and Rachel Spector. Beloved grandfather of Jarod Woodbury, Brandon Woodbury and Jin Spector. Son of the late Leo Spector and the late Miriam Mazur Spector. Brother of the late Fred Spector, the late Levi Israel Spector and the late Alice Ledwith. During his lifetime, David was a lover of mathematics, science, books, Judaism, social justice and cats. David loved family, and his family will miss him very much. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service Friday is private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund Ben Gurion Way, 30 S. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
.