David Spencer Carlson, age 89, of Northfield, IL. Beloved husband of Helyn Ann Carlson nee Hojnacki. Loving father of Lynda Susanne (Ross) Thorfinnson, David William (Lori) Carlson, Karyn Elizabeth (Mike) Westermeier, Thomas Stuart Carlson, Robert Scott (Cathy) Carlson, and Charles Philip (Corinne) Carlson. Proud grandfather of Stacy and Daniel Carlson; Katie (Andrew) Eggers, Kristin, and the late Kellie Westermeier; Krista and Nina Carlson; Samuel and Emma Carlson; and Ethan and Shannon Carlson. Kind great grandfather of Madison Eggers. Fond brother of Robert (the late Carol) Carlson, the late Loyal (the late Jean) Carlson, and Cliff (the late Joanne) Carlson. Visitation Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 1004 Greenwood Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60026 or , Illinois Chapter, 8430 W Bryn Mawr Avenue, Ste. 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019