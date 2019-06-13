Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Northbrook, IL
View Map
David Sullivan Obituary
David Sullivan, age 54, of Chicago, IL and formerly of Glencoe, IL, passed away March 4, 2019. Loving son of Francis P. Sullivan and the late Anne D. Sullivan nee Diethelm. Dear brother of Michele 'Mickey' (William) Kenny, Julie (Tom) Naatz, Peter (Shelley) Sullivan, Jill Marie (Alf) Ainsworth, and the late Mary Joy Sullivan. Proud uncle of Brad (Cate) and Tim Kenny; Kelly (Eric) Edelsberg and Sharon (Bryan) Tweed; Patrick and the late MacKenzie Sullivan; and Ellie and Anna Ainsworth; and cherished friend of his long time comrades. Graveside Interment Service: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Southeastern Guide Dogs. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019
