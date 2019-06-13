|
David Sullivan, age 54, of Chicago, IL and formerly of Glencoe, IL, passed away March 4, 2019. Loving son of Francis P. Sullivan and the late Anne D. Sullivan nee Diethelm. Dear brother of Michele 'Mickey' (William) Kenny, Julie (Tom) Naatz, Peter (Shelley) Sullivan, Jill Marie (Alf) Ainsworth, and the late Mary Joy Sullivan. Proud uncle of Brad (Cate) and Tim Kenny; Kelly (Eric) Edelsberg and Sharon (Bryan) Tweed; Patrick and the late MacKenzie Sullivan; and Ellie and Anna Ainsworth; and cherished friend of his long time comrades. Graveside Interment Service: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Southeastern Guide Dogs. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019