David Odorizzi Jr.76, of Bourbonnais. Retired employee of U.S. Steel. Dear brother of Shirley (Charles) Sueppel, Dolores Vogt, and the late Ruth Odorizzi; devoted companion of Tanis Landry; uncle and great-uncle to many. Visitation from 12:00 Noon until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home; 295 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Memorials to Kankakee Humane Foundation or Hospice of Kankakee Valley. Sign guestbook at www.clancygernon.com. Info. 815.932.1214.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020