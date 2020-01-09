Home

Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes Inc
295 Main St Nw
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
(815) 932-1214
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes Inc
295 Main St Nw
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes Inc
295 Main St Nw
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
View Map
David Odorizzi Jr.76, of Bourbonnais. Retired employee of U.S. Steel. Dear brother of Shirley (Charles) Sueppel, Dolores Vogt, and the late Ruth Odorizzi; devoted companion of Tanis Landry; uncle and great-uncle to many. Visitation from 12:00 Noon until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home; 295 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Memorials to Kankakee Humane Foundation or Hospice of Kankakee Valley. Sign guestbook at www.clancygernon.com. Info. 815.932.1214.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
