Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
David Thomson
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Comforter
222 Kenilworth Ave
Kenilworth, IL
David Thomson


1953 - 2019
David was born in Chicago, IL on December 18, 1953 and passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. The first child of Andrew and Peggy Thomson, he was a devoted older brother to Scott, Mary and Rob. David had a beautiful, gentle soul, asked little of others and always appreciated the people in his life. He was intensely engaging, and always loved to share stories, jokes and gifts with family and friends. David harbored a unique curiosity for the world – he travelled extensively, read voraciously and maintained an impressive and eclectic mental encyclopedia of facts and trivia (especially about his beloved hometown of Chicago). He had a sharp and inquisitive mind, excelling in school at Evanston Township High School and at Kenyon College in Gambier, OH. At Kenyon, David thrived as a history major and continued his studies at Indiana University where he earned a Masters Degree in European History. David's professional career included time as a loan officer at The Northern Trust Bank, a history teacher at Oakton Community College and, for his proudest years, as a foreign-service officer serving in the U.S. Department of State, stationed in Kingston, Jamaica and Copenhagen, Denmark. Throughout his life, he was passionate about politics and keenly interested in local and national issues ranging from tax reform and budgetary priorities to foreign policy. He volunteered for his political party, wrote multiple position papers and was proud to serve regularly as a polling judge. He dearly loved his parents and was particularly caring during his mother's final years. David is predeceased by his grandparents, Sarah and Andrew Thomson and Esther and Harry Yockey, as well as his parents, Andrew and Peggy Thomson and brother, Scott Thomson. He will be deeply missed by his siblings Mary (Peter Renner) and Rob (Lucy Hodder) and his adoring nieces and nephew: Madeline, Maggie and Lindsey Renner and Andrew and Rebecca Thomson. Celebration of Life: Friday, July 12th, 2019, 11:00 am at Church of the Holy Comforter, 222 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth, Illinois 60043.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
