Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Makom Solel Lakeside
1301 Clavey Rd.
Highland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Unger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Unger

Add a Memory
David Unger Obituary
David Unger, age 85, of Riverwoods, IL passed away, surrounded by family, on January 7th, 2020. He led an exemplary life of living and loving.



He was a graduate of Northwestern University's Engineering School ('56) and The Harvard Business School ('58). Alongside generational colleagues, he expanded and modernized the family business (Midwesco, MFRI, Thermal Care, Perma Pipe Holdings, Inc), offering products and services for energy and environmental control. He loved to read, swim, ski, hike, play tennis, travel, and most of all, be surrounded by family. In the last three years of his life, he stayed connected with family and friends by travelling to Alaska, Orcas Island, New Orleans, Bethesda, Newtown, and Israel.

His marriage to Maxine Simon Unger was a shining example of the greatest love and lasted from their teen age until her death on their sixtieth anniversary. He enjoyed legendary friendships, some lasting 81 years, with memories that linger blissfully on. He was a hero to many, generous beyond compare, and continues to be an inspiration to all who were fortunate to enter his sphere.

He is survived by his children Judith (Jeffery) Golden, Rebecca Unger (Isak) Fishman and Michael Unger (Janet Metz-Unger); his grandchildren Emily Fishman, Charlotte Golden, Joseph Fishman, Nathaniel Unger, and Phoebe Unger; his sister (Sara Rosenbluth); and many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Friday January 10th at 11AM at Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Makom Solel Lakeside Library, www.mymakom.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now