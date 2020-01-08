|
|
David Unger, age 85, of Riverwoods, IL passed away, surrounded by family, on January 7th, 2020. He led an exemplary life of living and loving.
He was a graduate of Northwestern University's Engineering School ('56) and The Harvard Business School ('58). Alongside generational colleagues, he expanded and modernized the family business (Midwesco, MFRI, Thermal Care, Perma Pipe Holdings, Inc), offering products and services for energy and environmental control. He loved to read, swim, ski, hike, play tennis, travel, and most of all, be surrounded by family. In the last three years of his life, he stayed connected with family and friends by travelling to Alaska, Orcas Island, New Orleans, Bethesda, Newtown, and Israel.
His marriage to Maxine Simon Unger was a shining example of the greatest love and lasted from their teen age until her death on their sixtieth anniversary. He enjoyed legendary friendships, some lasting 81 years, with memories that linger blissfully on. He was a hero to many, generous beyond compare, and continues to be an inspiration to all who were fortunate to enter his sphere.
He is survived by his children Judith (Jeffery) Golden, Rebecca Unger (Isak) Fishman and Michael Unger (Janet Metz-Unger); his grandchildren Emily Fishman, Charlotte Golden, Joseph Fishman, Nathaniel Unger, and Phoebe Unger; his sister (Sara Rosenbluth); and many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday January 10th at 11AM at Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Makom Solel Lakeside Library, www.mymakom.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020