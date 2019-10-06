|
Dave passed away at age 65. Born in PA he had lived in Northbrook, IL for 32 years. Dave was the beloved husband of Leigh (née Henschel), caring father of Eagle Scouts Jack and Andrew as well as delighted new father-in-law of Kari Friedman Harter (Jack). Son of Robert and Margaret Harter, brother of Bobbi (Dr. Michael Evans), Jane Harter, James (Jane Yerkes), Constance Harter-Bagley and Uncle of 13 nieces and nephews. He loved art, music, cars (especially his winning blue Miata), football (Steelers!), solar power, brewing beer, hydroponics and his dear departed father-in-law, Marvin Henschel. His favorite job was manager and award winning sales rep for the first real typesetting company, Mergenthaler Linotype. He graduated Lake Forest College with a degree in Economics. In retirement he was happiest at home with Leigh, zipping around southern Wisconsin with the Badgerland Miata Club or at Midtown, Bannockburn exercising or drinking coffee with his friends. Dave loved his wife beyond life itself, and was a genuinely quirky, funny and interesting person.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019