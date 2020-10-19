1/1
Br. David W. Adelsbach O.S.A.
Br. David W. Adelsbach, O.S.A.., Age 83, Born into Eternal Life on October 15, 2020. Loving son of the late George and Lucille Adelsbach. Professed vows in the Augustinian Order in 1961. He worked as maintenance engineer for many years at different Augustinian schools throughout the Midwest, including St. Rita of Cascia High School, Chicago, IL. He served as a Chaplain at St. Margaret Hospital, Hammond, Indiana. Visitation Tuesday, October 20th, from 5-7 p.m., at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60620. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00p.m. Interment in Augustinian Plot at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL, Wednesday, October 21st, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Augustinians, 5401 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago, IL 60615-5664 to support care of elderly friars and seminary formation of young friars appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
07:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
OCT
21
Interment
10:00 AM
Augustinian Plot at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
October 18, 2020
May he truly be at peace in Our Lord’s loving care.
Terry McGuire
Friend
