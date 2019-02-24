Services Suerth Funeral Home 6754 North Northwest Highway Chicago , IL 60631 (773) 631-1240 Resources More Obituaries for David James Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Wade James

Obituary Condolences Flowers David James, in his 97th year, resident of Park Ridge for over 60 years, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 19, 2019. Beloved husband and companion to Lorrayn (died 2007). Loving father of Leslie (Lawrence) Osterberg, Debra (Douglas) Moench, Sandy James (Rich Jura), Susan (Robert) Jura, Patti James and the late baby David Jonathon James. Grandfather to Derek, Richard, Terra, and Kelley, and brother-in-law to Paul Drucker and Cookie Fulgham. Born June 23, 1922 David attended Waller High School in Chicago where he met Lorrayn in line for graduation practice. He had hoped to meet her since she was an excellent dancer, and soon he was too. They also discovered that each had spent their childhood summers at family vacation homes in Michigan, 17 miles apart. When they applied for a marriage license David had to bring his father to give permission although there was no such requirement for the younger Lorrayn. They were married in August 1942.After serving in the Army during Word War II, David and Lorrayn settled in Chicago, and he began a long career as a tool and die engineer. He started on the drawing board and in his sixties mastered tool design on the computer. He enjoyed his work, particularly at Pioneer Tool, recalling many years of co-workers and projects in great detail. Eventually he formed his own company Delta Engineering. Dad loved to talk about his childhood; a favorite story was his grandfather meeting him on his way home from grammar school and having a foot race to the bakery to buy éclairs and cream horns for 5 cents. He was raised in an extended family of Assyrians and wanted us to know how they had come to America and found jobs and made new lives in Chicago. His grandmother had taught him to speak Assyrian; he eventually lost that ability although in his ninties he said the words were coming back.Dad enjoyed several fishing trips to Canada with his Pioneer buddies. He took up scuba diving with the Triton Scuba Club; he eventually taught classes and traveled to many Midwestern lakes and thoughout the Caribbean, Australia, and Egypt to dive. He enjoyed playing poker with Lorrayn and the same group of friends for forty years. Dad was an excellent photographer, immortalizing his family and friends at home and on vacation and also many fish and sea creatures. He loved all animals, especially cats, and particularly Simon and then Junior. David and Lorrayn enjoyed their summer cottage in Michigan on Bear Lake, where family and friends were frequent visitors. Last summer Dad was still cutting the grass on his riding lawnmower and fighting a constant battle with the poison ivy plants.He loved to reminisce and would tell his stories to anyone. He was most proud to tell people that he had five daughters, and they all got along. We loved him dearly and will miss him very much. Visitation will be Monday, February 25th from 3 PM until 8PM at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago. Services and interment will beprivate. Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019