|
|
David Weiss, 76, of Chicago, died peacefully on November 19th surrounded by family; beloved husband of Rita nee Helfand; devoted father of Erika (Tom) Schulty and stepfather of Melanie (Matt) Hochberg Giger; proud grandfather of Jennifer Schulty, Lia Giger and Silas Giger; cherished brother of Gene (Ruth) Weiss; loving son of the late Esther and Irving Weiss; adored uncle and great uncle of many. David was a retired teacher at Bell Elementary School.
A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday December 22nd at 2:00 PM at the Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook, Illinois 60062. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation of Chicago or JourneyCare.org. For information or condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019