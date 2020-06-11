David William Morrow, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, at the University of Chicago Medical Center. David was born on February 9, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois. He attended St. Denis School and Bogan High School and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from DePaul University. David is survived by his wife, Angela; his daughters, Lisa and Grace; two grandchildren, Emmett and Amelia; and his siblings, Greg Morrow, Dennis Morrow, Mary Johnson, and Ed Morrow. David will be remembered for his kindness, intelligence, generosity, sincerity, and immense capacity for love.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store