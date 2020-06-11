David William Morrow
David William Morrow, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, at the University of Chicago Medical Center. David was born on February 9, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois. He attended St. Denis School and Bogan High School and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from DePaul University. David is survived by his wife, Angela; his daughters, Lisa and Grace; two grandchildren, Emmett and Amelia; and his siblings, Greg Morrow, Dennis Morrow, Mary Johnson, and Ed Morrow. David will be remembered for his kindness, intelligence, generosity, sincerity, and immense capacity for love.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
