Davide Natale Nudo, 87, of St. Charles and formerly of Norridge, died October 4, 2020; beloved husband of the late Gilda nee Manfredi; loving father of Anthony (Cheryl) Nudo and the late Rosanna Berry; father-in-law of the late Sandi (nee Mastandrea) Nudo; adored grandfather of Anthony Nudo, and David and Giovanna Berry; fond brother of the late Mario and the late Silvio Nudo. Davide was employed for 27 years at the Radio Flyer Factory in Chicago. All funeral services will be held private.





