Davide Natale Nudo
Davide Natale Nudo, 87, of St. Charles and formerly of Norridge, died October 4, 2020; beloved husband of the late Gilda nee Manfredi; loving father of Anthony (Cheryl) Nudo and the late Rosanna Berry; father-in-law of the late Sandi (nee Mastandrea) Nudo; adored grandfather of Anthony Nudo, and David and Giovanna Berry; fond brother of the late Mario and the late Silvio Nudo. Davide was employed for 27 years at the Radio Flyer Factory in Chicago. All funeral services will be held private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 10, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss. David aka PaPa was a wonderful human being, I’m sorry that he didn’t get enough time with David and Giavanna.
Maria Berry
