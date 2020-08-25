1/
Dawn M. Leslie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn M. Leslie (nee Bria), beloved wife of Ken Leslie; loving mother of Nicole and Danielle Leslie; devoted grandmother of Dominic, Giovanni, Vincent and Frank; cherished daughter of Peter Sr. and the late LaVerne Bria; fond sister of Peter Jr. (Tina), Paul (Antoinette) and Ann Bria; dearest aunt and great aunt of many. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. George Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral Info 708-532-3100



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral
09:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 24, 2020
So sorry to hear this your entire family is in my thoughts and prayers!
Victoria Bartolini
Friend
August 24, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nicolas Miranda
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved