Dawn M. Leslie (nee Bria), beloved wife of Ken Leslie; loving mother of Nicole and Danielle Leslie; devoted grandmother of Dominic, Giovanni, Vincent and Frank; cherished daughter of Peter Sr. and the late LaVerne Bria; fond sister of Peter Jr. (Tina), Paul (Antoinette) and Ann Bria; dearest aunt and great aunt of many. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. George Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral Info 708-532-3100