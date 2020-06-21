May 23, 1957 – June 22, 2010
Looking back on the memory of
The dance we shared beneath the stars above
For a moment all the world was right
How could I have known you'd ever say goodbye
It has been 10 years and I still miss you every day Dawnie.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.