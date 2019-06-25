|
Dawn R. Kurth, nee Young, age 77, of Downers Grove. Loving mother of Mike (Sherri) Kurth and Sally (Lori Norman) Kurth. Devoted sister of Suzanne (Bill Bozek) Albright. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Wednesday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Turtle Hospital, 2396 Overseas Hwy., Marathon, FL 33050 would be appreciated. Funeral home phone 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019