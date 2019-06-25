Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
Dawn R. Kurth Obituary
Dawn R. Kurth, nee Young, age 77, of Downers Grove. Loving mother of Mike (Sherri) Kurth and Sally (Lori Norman) Kurth. Devoted sister of Suzanne (Bill Bozek) Albright. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Wednesday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Turtle Hospital, 2396 Overseas Hwy., Marathon, FL 33050 would be appreciated. Funeral home phone 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
