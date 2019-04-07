Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for Dayton Bernstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dayton T. Bernstein

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dayton T. Bernstein Obituary
Dayton T. Bernstein, 91, of Naperville Illinois passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 with his family by his side.Beloved husband of the late Eileen for 60 years. Devoted father of Holly Willson (Bill) and Caryn Coath (Robert Bronner).Proud grandfather of Graham Willson (Raychel) and Justin Coath. Dayton was a small business owner and had a 28 year distinguished career with Superior Tea & Coffee Co. where he rose to Exec. VP. He was instrumental in marketing Kona Coffee and had deep ties to Hawaii. He and Eileen travelled the world. Services private Russo's Hillside Chapels. Donations to the National .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now