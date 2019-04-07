|
Dayton T. Bernstein, 91, of Naperville Illinois passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 with his family by his side.Beloved husband of the late Eileen for 60 years. Devoted father of Holly Willson (Bill) and Caryn Coath (Robert Bronner).Proud grandfather of Graham Willson (Raychel) and Justin Coath. Dayton was a small business owner and had a 28 year distinguished career with Superior Tea & Coffee Co. where he rose to Exec. VP. He was instrumental in marketing Kona Coffee and had deep ties to Hawaii. He and Eileen travelled the world. Services private Russo's Hillside Chapels. Donations to the National .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019