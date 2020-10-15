Thank you, Dean, for raising an amazing son, Dru. As a teenager, he enriched my life over and over again during his high school years. Dru was an integral part of our Church Youth Ministry (LIFT) and portrayed Jesus in a Passion-Play type Catholic tradition of the Living Stations. Dru, my heart aches for your loss, but knowing your family, I picture your dad in the very loving arms of the Jesus you portrayed. I am adding him to the list of Saints that I pray to. And as always, Dru, I send you lots of love and prayers for your whole family.

Audrey Taylor (Mrs. T)

Friend