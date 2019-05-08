|
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law, Dean Hirshman, passed away Saturday, May 4th surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Saran (nee Axelrod); his 2 children: Scott Hirshman and Lori Petersen; daughter-in-law Sheri Hirshman (nee Spitz) and son-in-law Ken Petersen, and his two grandchildren: Grant Golata and Justine Golata. In lieu of flowers or gifts, send donations to the . To leave messages of condolence please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
