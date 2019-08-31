|
|
Dean Levin, 68.
Beloved husband of Lynn, nee Elstrom. Loving father of Kirk (Serena) Detlie, Aaron (Cherie) Block, Scott (Nicole) Detlie and Danielle (Karyn) Levin. Proud grandfather of Brody, Raquel, Ethan, Paige, Adam, and Spencer. Cherished son of Beverly and the late Burt Levin. Dear brother of Stewart Levin and Blake (Gail) Levin. Private family service. For public shiva information contact the funeral home. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Disque Foundation, www.disquefoundation.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 31, 2019