Dean J. DeGeeter, age 89, a passed Sun., Oct. 25, 2020. Born Sept. 1, 1931. Cherished Husband of the late Louise DeGeeter. Beloved father of Dan (Cheryl Mosely) DeGeeter, Sandy (Jeff) Malone, and Greg (Beth) DeGeeter. Adored grandpa of Kyle (Madilyne), Colin (Simone Bolotin), and Leah Malone, Scott, Michael, and Sarah DeGeeter. Great-grandpa of Louise, Harrison, and Georgie Malone. Dear brother of Albert (Margo) DeGeeter of Naperville, the late Dale, Darrell, and Robert DeGeeter. Memorials: St. Patrick's Residence or Loaves and Fishes Community Pantry. Visitation: Thurs., Oct. 29th 3-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass: Fri., October 30th 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Interment at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 or full obituary at www.friedrich-jones.com