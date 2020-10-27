1/1
Dean J. DeGeeter
1931 - 2020
Dean J. DeGeeter, age 89, a passed Sun., Oct. 25, 2020. Born Sept. 1, 1931. Cherished Husband of the late Louise DeGeeter. Beloved father of Dan (Cheryl Mosely) DeGeeter, Sandy (Jeff) Malone, and Greg (Beth) DeGeeter. Adored grandpa of Kyle (Madilyne), Colin (Simone Bolotin), and Leah Malone, Scott, Michael, and Sarah DeGeeter. Great-grandpa of Louise, Harrison, and Georgie Malone. Dear brother of Albert (Margo) DeGeeter of Naperville, the late Dale, Darrell, and Robert DeGeeter. Memorials: St. Patrick's Residence or Loaves and Fishes Community Pantry. Visitation: Thurs., Oct. 29th 3-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass: Fri., October 30th 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Interment at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 or full obituary at www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
October 26, 2020
His smile could light up a room.
Deepest sympathies to the Degeeters and Malones. Prayers for everyone.
Toni and Joe, Florida
Family
October 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cheryl Krueger
