Dean Savoy devoted son of the late James and Poppy nee Koclanis Savoy. Loving brother of the late Maryann Savoy. Loving nephew of Demetra (the late Dean) Phelus. Fond cousin of so many. "Educators can and do make a difference in kids lives. I hope that in some small way, I contributed to that endeavor. The kids certainly made my life that much brighter, fuller and rewarding." Due to Covid 19 Guidelines Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately with family. Memorial donations to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago, IL 60625 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847/375-0095