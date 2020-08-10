1/1
Dean James C. Savoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Savoy devoted son of the late James and Poppy nee Koclanis Savoy. Loving brother of the late Maryann Savoy. Loving nephew of Demetra (the late Dean) Phelus. Fond cousin of so many. "Educators can and do make a difference in kids lives. I hope that in some small way, I contributed to that endeavor. The kids certainly made my life that much brighter, fuller and rewarding." Due to Covid 19 Guidelines Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately with family. Memorial donations to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago, IL 60625 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847/375-0095



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved