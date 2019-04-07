|
Dean Storey, 87, died peacefully April 1 after a short Illness. Dean was a great guy with a droll wit who was loved by everyone who knew him. His interests ranged from history to the Cubs to the stock market. He will be missed forever by his wife Carol Leaf Bryant, daughter Lynn Storey, son and daughter-in-law Brian and Amy Storey, and grandchildren Evelyn Noyes, Alex Storey, and Aidan Storey. Friends and family will gather in May to share their memories of Dean.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019