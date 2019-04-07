Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Storey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Storey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dean Storey Obituary
Dean Storey, 87, died peacefully April 1 after a short Illness. Dean was a great guy with a droll wit who was loved by everyone who knew him. His interests ranged from history to the Cubs to the stock market. He will be missed forever by his wife Carol Leaf Bryant, daughter Lynn Storey, son and daughter-in-law Brian and Amy Storey, and grandchildren Evelyn Noyes, Alex Storey, and Aidan Storey. Friends and family will gather in May to share their memories of Dean.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.