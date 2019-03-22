Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Hanebuth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Wells Hanebuth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dean Wells Hanebuth Obituary
Dean Hanebuth, age 86, passed away March 15, 2019 in The Villages, Florida. Dean was a proud veteran of the US Army, avid golfer and long-time teacher and administrator in the Evanston and Lake Zurich school districts. Born (5/27/32) and raised in Elmhurst, he went on to earn degrees from both Northern Illinois and Northwestern University. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Zora Hanebuth. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, his children Robert (Julie), David (Julie) and Paula (Derek) Koomjohn, Charlotte's children Holly (Todd) Holmes and James (Tonya) Smith, 14 grandchildren and brother, William and his family. Memorials can be made to the or in Tampa Florida.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.