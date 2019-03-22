|
Dean Hanebuth, age 86, passed away March 15, 2019 in The Villages, Florida. Dean was a proud veteran of the US Army, avid golfer and long-time teacher and administrator in the Evanston and Lake Zurich school districts. Born (5/27/32) and raised in Elmhurst, he went on to earn degrees from both Northern Illinois and Northwestern University. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Zora Hanebuth. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, his children Robert (Julie), David (Julie) and Paula (Derek) Koomjohn, Charlotte's children Holly (Todd) Holmes and James (Tonya) Smith, 14 grandchildren and brother, William and his family. Memorials can be made to the or in Tampa Florida.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019