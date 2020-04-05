|
|
nee Radziwon, 55, of Ormond Beach, FL, unexpectedly on March 26, 2020. The world has lost an extraordinary woman, a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Dee was a retired nineteen-year member of the Chicago Police Department and served as a sergeant on the mass transit system, and prior to that served as a Cook County Sheriff's officer. She was blessed with marriage for thirty-three years to David A. Owsianiak, CFD. Dearest dog mom to her Gemma. Deanne was born to the late Ernest and Terese Radziwon, and is survived by sisters Debra (Joseph) Kobel, Denise (William) Grant, and Doreen (John) Spagnolo, and preceded in death by brothers Duane and David. Adored aunt to nieces and nephews: Nikki, Jenna, Maggie, Joe, Andrew, Lauren, Emily, Jeff, and Susan. Great aunt to sweet Liam, Morgan, Ellis, and Adley. Dee also leaves behind many cherished cousins and friends. Dee loved the beach, scuba diving, riding on their Harleys, months in Ouray, CO in the mountains hiking, cooking, gardening, and was a big fan of the Chicago Bears Football team. A memorial to honor and celebrate Deanne's life will be announced after the ongoing pandemic ceases.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020